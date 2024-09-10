City of Chicago offering $230K in scholarships for Illinois fulltime college students

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The City of Chicago that will help students pay for college this fall with the 2024 Community Services Block Grant (CSBG).
There is about $230,000 available in scholarship funds to help students.
Mark Sanders, the deputy commissioner for the city of Chicago Department of Family and Support Services joined ABC 7 Eyewitness News to talk about grant money and requirements.
Here are the application requirements:
-Must be a City of Chicago resident.
-Must be enrolled as a full-time student in an Illinois Educational Institution for the entire fall semester of 2024.
-Must have an e-mail address to apply.
-Must provide an official educational institution transcript to validate full-time enrollment for the entire 2024 fall semester/quarter.
-Must demonstrate academic achievement, career potential and educational motivation.
Must meet income eligibility requirements.
Applications close on Friday, September 20 at 5 p.m.
