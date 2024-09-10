City of Chicago offering $230K in scholarships for Illinois fulltime college students

The City of Chicago that will help students pay for college this fall with the 2024 Community Services Block Grant.

The City of Chicago that will help students pay for college this fall with the 2024 Community Services Block Grant.

The City of Chicago that will help students pay for college this fall with the 2024 Community Services Block Grant.

The City of Chicago that will help students pay for college this fall with the 2024 Community Services Block Grant.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The City of Chicago that will help students pay for college this fall with the 2024 Community Services Block Grant (CSBG).

There is about $230,000 available in scholarship funds to help students.

Mark Sanders, the deputy commissioner for the city of Chicago Department of Family and Support Services joined ABC 7 Eyewitness News to talk about grant money and requirements.

Here are the application requirements:

-Must be a City of Chicago resident.

-Must be enrolled as a full-time student in an Illinois Educational Institution for the entire fall semester of 2024.

-Must have an e-mail address to apply.

-Must provide an official educational institution transcript to validate full-time enrollment for the entire 2024 fall semester/quarter.

-Must demonstrate academic achievement, career potential and educational motivation.

Must meet income eligibility requirements.

READ ALSO | Better FAFSA 2024 revamp causing delays in financial aid, leaving in students in limbo and anxious

Applications close on Friday, September 20 at 5 p.m.

For more information about the program, click here.

