'CONFIDENCE Apparel' new collaboration blends pride, creativity, and scholarships

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The co-founders of CONFIDENCE Apparel stopped by ABC 7 Eyewitness News to talk about a first-of-its-kind clothing partnership. It is a Chicago-based fashion brand known for empowering individuals through innovative designs. CONFIDENCE Apparel recently announced a partnership with Huston-Tillotson University in Austin, Texas. The collaboration aims to combine the creative power of CONFIDENCE Apparel with the rich educational legacy of the historically black university, launching a unique line of apparel that celebrates the values of both institutions. To connect with CONFIDENCE Apparel, click here.

The partnership marks a milestone in the intersection of fashion and education. As part of the initiative, CONFIDENCE Apparel has opened its third store location on the campus of Huston-Tillotson, offering a variety of clothing, including t-shirts, hoodies, and outerwear. Each item reflects the university's vibrant culture while embodying the brand's message of faith, confidence, and self-expression.

"This partnership not only highlights the importance of bridging fashion and education but also provides an avenue for students and alumni to express their identity and faith through high-quality, stylish apparel," said Robin Harris, CEO of CONFIDENCE Apparel. Proceeds from sales will go toward the university's scholarship fund, further supporting educational opportunities and community development.