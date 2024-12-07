24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Controversial pundit Nick Fuentes charged with battery in Berwyn, court documents show

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Saturday, December 7, 2024 12:25AM
BERWYN, Ill. (WLS) -- Controversial political pundit Nick Fuentes has been charged with battery in a western suburb of Chicago.

Fuentes is charged with misdemeanor battery for an incident that happened last month in Berwyn, Illinois.

Fuentes has been described as a white nationalist accused of making racist and sexist comments.

In 2022, President Donald Trump faced controversy for hosting him at a dinner at Mar-a-Lago.

Details of the alleged battery incident were not released.

Fuentes is due in court next week.

