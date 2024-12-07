Controversial pundit Nick Fuentes charged with battery in Berwyn, court documents show

BERWYN, Ill. (WLS) -- Controversial political pundit Nick Fuentes has been charged with battery in a western suburb of Chicago.
Fuentes is charged with misdemeanor battery for an incident that happened last month in Berwyn, Illinois.
Fuentes has been described as a white nationalist accused of making racist and sexist comments.
In 2022, President Donald Trump faced controversy for hosting him at a dinner at Mar-a-Lago.
Details of the alleged battery incident were not released.
Fuentes is due in court next week.