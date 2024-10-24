24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Cook County will pay $24.8M to victims of disgraced Chicago police detective Reynaldo Guevara

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, October 24, 2024 1:50AM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cook County has agreed to pay nearly $25 million to eight men who were framed by disgraced former Chicago Police Officer Reynaldo Guevara.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

The men were convicted of murder, imprisoned and later exonerated. Each man will get $3.1 million.

The men still have lawsuits pending against against the City of Chicago.

SEE ALSO | City will pay $62.5M to victims of disgraced CPD Detective Reynaldo Guevara

Guevara has never been criminally charged.

RELATED: Man wrongfully incarcerated for 35 years seeks to increase maximum compensation for IL exonerees

Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW