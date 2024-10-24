Cook County will pay $24.8M to victims of disgraced Chicago police detective Reynaldo Guevara

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cook County has agreed to pay nearly $25 million to eight men who were framed by disgraced former Chicago Police Officer Reynaldo Guevara.

The men were convicted of murder, imprisoned and later exonerated. Each man will get $3.1 million.

The men still have lawsuits pending against against the City of Chicago.

Guevara has never been criminally charged.

