Elmwood Park Restaurant Week coming up, featuring Massa Café Italiano

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Elmwood Park is becoming a dining destination this weekend.

Restaurant Week starts Friday in the west suburb.

Angelo Skip Saviano, the Elmwood Park Village president, and Angelo Lollino, the owner and chef of Massa Café Italiano, joined ABC7 Chicago Thursday to make one of the featured discounted dishes on Cooking up a Storm.

Elmwood Park Restaurant Week runs through Feb. 26.

Rigatoni Arrabbiata

Ingredients:

- 1 pound Rigatoni Pasta

- 3 Tablespoons Extra Virgin Olive Oil

- 2 Tablespoons Imported Prosciutto, chopped

- 2 cloves garlic

- 1/4 teaspoon crushed red chili flakes, depending on how spicy you want it

- 1 28-ounce can Italian whole peeled tomato

- 6 Fresh basil leaves hand torn and 1 Basil floret for garnish

- 1/2 cup freshly grated Parmigiano Reggiano cheese, for topping

- Salt and Pepper to taste

Instructions:

1. Cook pasta in a large pot of boiling water with 2 tablespoons of salt, until tender - Al Dente.

2. Meanwhile, heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add garlic and crushed red pepper, and prosciutto - cook, stirring for 30 seconds.

3. Add tomatoes, crushing them roughly with the back of a wooden spoon

4. Add Basil and bring to a simmer over low heat and cook for 8-12 minutes. Remove from heat

5. When pasta is cooked, drain the water and add it to the sauce. Toss well with fresh grated Parmigiano Reggiano

6. Plate, add basil floret, and another sprinkle of Parmigiano Reggiano.