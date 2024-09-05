Cooking Up A Storm: Seafood paella recipe from Artango's Bar and Steakhouse

CHICAGO (WLS) -- We are cooking up a storm with Artango's Bar and Steakhouse in Chicago's Lincoln Square neighborhood.

The Argentinian restaurant has a tasty seafood paella on their menu.

Executive chef Guillermo Palisso joined ABC7 to share what goes into seafood paella as well as more about the restaurant, including when they have live music and Milonga, Argentine Tango social dancing.

SEAFOOD PAELLA

Recipe

Ingredients for 2 people

-8 oz Seafood stew/Sofrito (see recipe below)

- 3-4 Fried cherry tomato

-2 tbsp Extra Virgin Olive Oil

-Table salt

To finish the rice

- 6 oz Bomba (Paella) rice

-16-18 oz Fumet/Seafood broth (see recipe below)

For the toppings

- 4 Mussels(4 units)

- 4 Red prawns

- 4 Scallops

Doing before serving

- Prepare the seafood broth.

- Make seafood stew(see recipe below)

-Clean seafood.

Method

- Inside the paella pan, sprinkle some table salt. Then, make a spiral with Extra Virgin Olive Oil.

- Reheat the seafood stew. Stir-fry.

-To help reheat, add the fried tomato.

-Once the sofrito sautéd add the Bomba rice.

To finish

-Brown the rice with the stew and wet it with the boiling fumet/broth. The proportion will be 3 parts of broth per 1 part of rice.

- Boil and settle the rice over high heat for 4 min.

-Add some salt if necessary.

-Add the mussels, prawns, and scallops to paella. Boil it over low heat.

-ake it out from the stove and serve it.

¡Buen provecho!

FUMET OR SEAFOOD BROTH

Ingredients

-2 Lbs Lobster or prawns or shrimp shells

-0.2 kg Extra Virgin Olive Oil

-1 Bunch of minced leek

-2 Lbs Minced onion

-2 Lbs Diced carrot

-0.4 Lbs Garlic split in half

-1.5 Lbs Crushed tomato or tomato puree

-0.07 oz Sweet paprika

- 2 Lbs Fishbones

-Water

Method

-Add the Extra Virgin Olive Oil in a saucepan and stir-fry the leek, the minced onion, and the diced carrot with one-half of the head of garlic.

-Then, add the prawn shells, and stir-fry for 2 minutes.

-Sprinkle the sweet paprika and cook slightly without burning it.

-Pour the crushed tomato and sauté.

-Add the fishbones to the stew

-Wet with water and let it cook for 20 minutes from the moment it is brought to

boil.

- Skim

-Strain and chill.

SEAFOOD STEW / SOFRITO

Ingredients

- 2 oz Extra Virgin Olive Oil

-1 Lbs Chopped squid

-1 Lbs Brunoise onion

-1 oz Minced garlic/ Garlic powder

- 0.07 oz Sweet paprika

- 2 kg Fried/Crushed tomato or tomato purée

Method

-Pour the Extra Virgin Olive Oil inside a large paella pan, put the chopped squid, and stir-fry between 5-8 minutes.

-Then, pour the brunoise onion. Stir-fry until it gets very cooked for about 5 minutes. The color must be quite toasted.

-Continue with the garlic powder, and sprinkle the sweet paprika.

-Pour the crushed tomato and stir-fry.

-Add salt.

- Chill and save.

