Could a 'How to Get Away with Murder' reunion be in the works?

LOS ANGELES -- In celebration of its 10th anniversary, all six seasons of "How to Get Away with Murder" are now streaming on Hulu.

The Shondaland series, which originally premiered in 2014, captivated audiences with its many twists and turns. "How to Get Away with Murder" follows the charismatic and brilliant Professor Annalise Keating (Viola Davis) as she, and four of her law students, become involved in a twisted murder plot, bringing dark truths to the surface.

On The Red Carpet spoke to some of the stars about a possible reunion.

"Oh, yeah. I mean, let me know! Viola would have to be like, 'Yeah, let's get together,' and we'd all be like, 'Okay!'" Conrad Ricamora, who played Oliver, joked. "If Viola says jump, we jump."

Ricamora is currently starring in Hulu's new series, "How to Die Alone," as the out and proud Rory, BFF of the series' star, Mel (Natasha Rothwell).

At the "How to Die Alone" premiere, Ricamora reunited with his "How to Get Away with Murder" costar, Jack Falahee, who played Connor.

Falahee told us "I am all in as well. I think that's, you know, unfortunately above our pay grade, but that's a question for Pete Nowalk and Shonda Rhimes. Maybe we get something going, you know?"

"I mean, I had lunch with her (Viola) a couple weeks ago, and she's still such a champion of all of us, and yeah. We could probably convince her," Falahee said.

"How to Get Away with Murder" is streaming now on Hulu.

