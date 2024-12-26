Countdown to the New Year is on as "5" in the 2025 sign hoisted in Times Square

Dani Beckstrom is at One Times Square where they're preparing the iconic ball drop to ring in 2025.

NEW YORK CITY -- Eyewitness News' Dani Beckstrom was on a special assignment for Good Morning America on Thursday.

Dani was in Times Square helping to raise the number "5" in the 2025 New Year numbers.

This is the final time the current ball and number set was hoisted before it is retired. It will have a happy retirement at the Times Travel Museum at One Times Square.

More than a billion people will see those numbers light up and sing Frank Sinatra's "New York, New York as the ball drops.

Big stars, big celebration! Blake Shelton, Alanis Morissette, Renee Rapp, TLC, HARDY, Laufey and so many more will perform on "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve

Join host Ryan Seacrest and co-host Rita Ora live in Times Square for 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve 2025' starting at 8 p.m. on ABC.