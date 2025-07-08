Country Thunder Wisconsin gears up for one of summer's biggest music weekends

Grab your boots and coolers, Country Thunder Wisconsin is back, promising four days of high-energy performances, big-name artists and unforgettable fan experiences.

The annual music festival kicks off this week in Twin Lakes, drawing thousands of country music fans from across the Midwest. Known for its electric atmosphere and star-studded lineups, this year's event features a mix of chart-toppers, fan favorites, and rising stars.

"This festival is more than just music, it's a full-on experience," said Megan Benoit, digital manager for Country Thunder. "From camping and tailgating to vendor markets and surprise pop-up performances, it's something fans look forward to all year."

Among the highly anticipated headliners: Jelly Roll, Cole Sindell, Dierks Bentley, Zach Top, with several surprise appearances and first-time performers expected to make their debut on the Thunder stage.

Tickets are still available, but selling fast. Festival organizers say last-minute buyers can still snag VIP upgrades and premium options online at countrythunder.com. Attendees are encouraged to prepare for unpredictable weather, and Benoit recommends packing with comfort and versatility in mind - from rain gear to sunscreen.

Country Thunder Wisconsin runs July 17 - 21 in Twin Lakes. For tickets, schedules, and full lineup info, visit the festival's official site.