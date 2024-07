Oak Park's Cozy Corner Restaurant closes after 65 years

OAK PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- After 65 years, Cozy Corner Restaurant in west suburban Oak Park has closed its doors.

The local favorite shut down quietly at 3 p.m. Sunday following a rent hike and challenges with finding a new spot to relocate to.

Patrons shared final meals and memories of the popular breakfast spot at 138 North Marion Street.

There's no word yet on what will take the restaurant's place.