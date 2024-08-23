Chicago Public Schools classes start Monday; teachers still don't have contract

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Public Schools students and teachers are headed into their final weekend of their summer break. But, when the school year starts, teachers will be working without a contract.

Back in the classroom with a renewed sense of energy Friday, Chicago Public Schools history teacher Eli Pupovac was getting his room ready for the new school year, starting on Monday,

The Disney II Magnet School teacher said the first two weeks are about easing into it.

"It's a lot about community building, getting to know each other's names, what are our expectations? What are we going to do the rest of the year?" Pupovac said.

Pupovac said, no matter how many years he has been teaching, keeping his U.S. history lessons fresh and creative is a huge priority for him

"I think, if you teach it the right way, or, if you do it in a way that's engaging, kids love it. They come out of here, and they're excited to be here," Pupovac said.

Principal Iliana Rzodkiewicz popped into classrooms Friday.

For the first time, she is starting the school year with a full staff. CPS has ended the practice of funding schools based on enrollment. It is now based on need.

"Our teaching staff is budgeted; so, that's why we're able to be fully staffed," Rzodkiewicz said. "It actually took away from us having to make hard decisions as to what, you know, what positions we're going to pay for out of our budget."

CPS teachers are beginning their school year without a new contract. It expired in June, and the Chicago Teachers Union and CPS have yet to reach an agreement.

"We received over 700 proposals at the end of April; we have given responses and counter-proposals for almost more than half of those," CPS CEO Pedro Martinez said.

While Martinez said progress is being made, he acknowledges there is tension. There have been reports that Mayor Brandon Johnson wants Martinez out, over disagreements about how to fund the contract, and how to close next school year's projected $500 million budget deficit.

"It's going to take local resources; it's going to take state and federal," Martinez said.

Teachers and Principal Rzodkiewicz said they will let CPS and CTU worry about contracts and finances; their priority is getting ready for Monday.

"My focus has really been on welcoming our students back. There are things, you know, I cannot control," Rzodkiewicz said.

While teachers return to their classrooms without a new contract, the CPS community will experience another first this year: school board elections in November.