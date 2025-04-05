Crash-and-grab burglars slam sedan into South Side GameStop store, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Crash-and-grab burglars targeted a videogame store on the city's South Side on Saturday morning, Chicago police said.

Officers responded to the GameStop at 79th and Cicero just before 5 a.m.

Police said a group of thieves drove a dark-colored sedan through the front windows of the business.

They stole merchandise from inside and then took off in the car.

No injuries were reported.

There is no one in custody, and Area One detectives are investigating.

Police did not immediately provide further information.

