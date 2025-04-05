24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Crash-and-grab burglars slam sedan into South Side GameStop store, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Saturday, April 5, 2025 3:49PM
Crash-and-grab burglary suspects targeted a GameStop store at 79th and Cicero early Saturday, the Chicago Police Department said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Crash-and-grab burglars targeted a videogame store on the city's South Side on Saturday morning, Chicago police said.

Officers responded to the GameStop at 79th and Cicero just before 5 a.m.

Police said a group of thieves drove a dark-colored sedan through the front windows of the business.

They stole merchandise from inside and then took off in the car.

No injuries were reported.

There is no one in custody, and Area One detectives are investigating.

Police did not immediately provide further information.

