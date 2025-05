Create a Mother's Day bouquet bar for family fun

Moms love flowers, but this Mother's Day, why not give her both flowers and family fun with a DIY bouquet bar? Liza Roeser, CEO of Fifty Flowers, shared how families can gather to create beautiful bouquets together. The kit includes fresh flowers like roses, tulips, and lilies, perfect for personalized arrangements.

