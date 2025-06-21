24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Crews searching for person missing in Lake Michigan at 63rd Street Beach: CFD

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Saturday, June 21, 2025 9:53PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Crews are searching for a missing person in the water at a South Side beach on Saturday afternoon, the Chicago Fire Department said.

CFD responded to a call about two people in Lake Michigan at 63rd Street Beach, near Jackson Park.

One of those people managed to get out of the water, but the other person is still missing, CFD said.

CFD divers and a helicopter are searching for the missing person.

Authorities did not immediately provide further information.

This is a developing story. Check back with ABC7 for updates.

