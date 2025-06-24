Crisis workers use wearable tech for safety

As mental health crisis workers face rising risks in the field, one Illinois nonprofit is turning to wearable technology to help keep them safe. The Association for Individual Development (AID) is now equipping staff with Silent Beacon, a discreet panic button that instantly alerts emergency responders and shares the user's location.

The move follows a tragic 2022 incident in Springfield where a social worker was killed during a home visit. AID's teams often work alone in unpredictable environments, responding to mental health emergencies in homes, shelters, and on the streets.

In one recent case, a worker threatened with a baseball bat used the device to call for help, triggering a rapid 911 response.

The device is now used across AID's programs, including mobile crisis teams and street outreach. Leaders hope other organizations follow suit.

More on AID at aidcares.org and Silent Beacon at silentbeacon.com.