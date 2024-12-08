Dog killed in apartment fire in Crown Point, officials say

A dog was killed in an apartment fire early Sunday on Cypress Point Drive in Crown Point, Indiana, officials said.

CROWN POINT, Ind. (WLS) -- There was an early morning apartment fire Sunday in Crown Point, Indiana.

Fire crews responded to the 900 block of Cypress Point Drive just before 3:30 a.m., officials said.

They arrived to a heavy fire at an apartment building, and crews immediately started evacuating neighbors near the unit that was on fire. The fire

Officials said a dog died in the fire. No human injuries are reported.

"The apartment building involved has 36 units. All 36 units were affected by the fire due to roof. damage and access to power from the building, making it uninhabitable," a statement from the Crown Point Fire Department read in part.

The American Red Cross is helping residents.

There was no word yet on how the fire started. Authorities continue to investigate.