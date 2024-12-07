2 dead after house fire in South Austin, officials say

Two people are dead after a house fire broke out near Leamington and Ohio in South Austin, Chicago fire and police officials said.

Two people are dead after a house fire broke out near Leamington and Ohio in South Austin, Chicago fire and police officials said.

Two people are dead after a house fire broke out near Leamington and Ohio in South Austin, Chicago fire and police officials said.

Two people are dead after a house fire broke out near Leamington and Ohio in South Austin, Chicago fire and police officials said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people are dead after an early Saturday morning house fire on the city's West Side, officials said.

The fire broke out just after midnight near Leamington and Ohio in the South Austin neighborhood.

Chicago firefighters and police responded to the scene, where a 65-year-old man was pronounced dead.

An 88-year-old woman was transported to West Suburban Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Another man, 62, was able to escape from the fire unharmed.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Authorities did not immediately provide further information about the fire.