Man dies after being struck by CTA Blue Line train on Northwest Side, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- CTA Blue Line trains were temporarily disrupted Thursday evening on the city's Northwest Side after a man fell onto the tracks and died after being struck by a train.

The fall happened around 7:06 p.m. at a CTA station in the 1600 block of North Ashland Avenue, Chicago police said.

A man, whose exact age was unknown, somehow fell onto the tracks, and he was hit by a Blue Line train, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident happened between the Western and La Salle stations in West Town, CTA officials said.

CTA said train service was disrupted between the two stops, with buses providing connecting service for passengers.

Trains were only operating between O'Hare and Western (O'Hare Branch), and between LaSalle and Forest Park, CTA officials said.

Chicago police are investigating the incident.

No further information was immediately available.