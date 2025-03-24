Man on elevated CTA tracks downtown Chicago prompts emergency response, stops trains during AM rush

Some CTA trains were stopped for over an hour Monday, as emergency officials negotiated with a man on the tracks downtown.
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Some CTA trains were stopped for over an hour during the morning rush hour Monday, as emergency officials negotiated with a man on the tracks downtown.
Chopper 7 was over the scene at North Franklin and West Illinois streets in River North just before 8 a.m.
Video showed a man on the tracks near a stopped train, as emergency crews gathered around.
A police tactical team used a ladder at one point to reach the man, who was eventually taken into custody.
No one was injured in the incident.
Brown and Purple Line trains were moving again about 8:20 a.m. after the incident, Chicago police said.
