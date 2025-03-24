24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Man on elevated CTA tracks downtown Chicago prompts emergency response, stops trains during AM rush

Some CTA trains were stopped for over an hour Monday, as emergency officials negotiated with a man on the tracks downtown.

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, March 24, 2025 4:34PM
Man on CTA tracks downtown prompts emergency response during AM rush
There were CTA Brown and Purple Line delays today. A man near Illinois and Franklin in River North prompted an emergency response and stopped trains.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Some CTA trains were stopped for over an hour during the morning rush hour Monday, as emergency officials negotiated with a man on the tracks downtown.

Chopper 7 was over the scene at North Franklin and West Illinois streets in River North just before 8 a.m.

Video showed a man on the tracks near a stopped train, as emergency crews gathered around.

A police tactical team used a ladder at one point to reach the man, who was eventually taken into custody.

No one was injured in the incident.

Brown and Purple Line trains were moving again about 8:20 a.m. after the incident, Chicago police said.

