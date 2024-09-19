CTA president calls on state for more funding to improve service amid calls to step down

An avalanche of complaints began during the pandemic calling the CTA sluggish and noting recent crimes have led for some to call on Carter to step down.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- CTA President Dorval Carter spoke on Thursday about the transit agency's future. He said his vision requires more money.

"It's not my decision about whether I stay on the job or not," CTA President Dorval Carter said. "I'm committed to doing whatever I can to keep CTA operating moving forward."

The future of the transit agency and was the subject Carter's seventh appearance at the City Club.

He laid out a vision that he said can only happen if state lawmakers are willing to make public transportation a priority.

Carter added that for decades Springfield has underfunded CTA compared to Metra and Pace.

According to the head of the agency, CTA receives four times less funding than the other two transportation systems.

"CTA provides 84% of all public transit service provided to customers throughout the Chicago regions," he said. "CTA only receives 46% of the funding."

CTA faces a 500-million-dollar budget deficit in less than a year.

During his 45-minute speech, Carter did not address rider safety concerns.

It was just a few weeks ago when four people were randomly shot to death on the Blue Line on Labor Day.

"We have to create an environment in which these opportunities can exist that allow people alternatives other than crime," he said.

While Carter said the CTA needs a big investment from state lawmakers, House Speaker Chris Welch said he does not expect transit funding to be brought up until next year's legislative session.

