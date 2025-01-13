CTA President Dorval Carter to retire as head of transit agency

CHICAGO (WLS) -- CTA President Dorval Carter announced he will retire as head of the transit agency at the end of the month.

"The City of Chicago is grateful to President Dorval Carter for his decades of service with the Chicago Transit Authority," said Mayor Brandon Johnson. "His leadership reimagined the movement of our city. His stewardship of the Red Line Extension project is just one of the notable achievements in his historic career."

Carter began his career with the CTA as a staff attorney and worked for the CTA for a cmobined26 years, with stints as acting president, executive vice-president, chief administrative officer and several legal roles. Carter also spent nearly 15 years in senior leadership roles with the US Department of Transportation and the Federal Transit Administration."

"President Carter is an internationally recognized and highly respected leader in the public transit

industry, and CTA has been fortunate to benefit from his leadership and vision over the past decade as president," said Chicago Transit Board chairman Lester Barclay. "Since I became chair in 2021, I have seen firsthand his unwavering commitment to equity and his passion for this agency, which is

exemplified through transformative projects like the Red Line Extension. His legacy will leave a lasting impact on CTA, and we are grateful for his dedicated service."

The CTA said Carter has overseen $11 billion in projects that were either completed, begun or announced during his tenure, including the $5.7 billion Red Line Extension.

Carter will be assuming a role as president and CEP of St. Anthony Hospital on Chicago's West Side.