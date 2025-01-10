Chicago, federal officials sign nearly $2B funding agreement for CTA Red Line Extension Project

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Local and federal officials signed a funding agreement Friday for the CTA's Red Line Extension Project.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin and CTA President Dorval Carter, Jr. were among those at the signing ceremony at a South Side church.

"The Red Line Extension Project is transformational for our city, especially for the South Side," Johnson said. "This project demonstrates the power of investing in people, and I am thrilled that we are taking a significant step forward in actualizing equitable transportation options for our city. I am grateful to the many partners from all levels of government who championed this effort and made this historic moment possible - together, we are working to achieve economic vibrancy and stability for all communities, regardless of socioeconomic status."

The federal funding agreement pledges more than $1.9 billion for the estimated $5.75 billion project, which will extend the CTA's Red Line by 5.5 miles, from 95th Street to 130th Street, and add four new ADA accessible stations, a news release from Durbin's office said.

The project includes connections that will have bus, bike, pedestrian and park-and-ride facilities.

A railcar storage yard and maintenance facility at 120th Street is also included.

Construction is expected to begin in late 2025 or early 2026, with service expected to begin in 2030.

"Thousands of residents on the South Side of Chicago have been waiting for this project to become a reality. This extension will improve transit access for Chicagoans while creating thousands of jobs and bolstering our economy. I'm heartened to see this firm commitment, with significant buy-in from the federal government, which my Chicago-area delegation colleagues and I have long-advocated for," Durbin said.

The Red Line Extension project has been in the works for a number of years and is the largest single transit project in CTA history, a news release from the White House said.

"The project will address inequalities in access and economic investment in predominantly Black and disadvantaged neighborhoods in the city and improve transit connections between destinations such as the Rosalind Medical District, Pullman National Monument, Chicago State University, and the Chicago Housing Authority's Altgeld Gardens housing development," the release said.

CTA estimates the project will generate more than 25,000 jobs in Cook County and bring in $1.7 billion in real estate activity through 2040, along with planned transit-oriented development around the 95th Street Corridor.

"The Red Line Extension project will undo nearly 60 years of racial inequity in transit," Carter said. "Residents of the Far South Side of Chicago deserve the same access to rapid CTA transit and the numerous quality of life benefits that come with it. I am proud to deliver on the promise I made to the community years ago and deliver access to affordable transportation in the city."