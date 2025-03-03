24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
CTA's Frequent Network: Program to cut bus wait times to less than 10 minutes for some routes

Stephanie Wade Image
ByStephanie Wade WLS logo
Monday, March 3, 2025 6:40PM
CTA cutting wait times on Frequent Network buses
With the new program, a new bus will arrive at least every 10 minutes on 20 key routes.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Transit Authority is trying to cut down on wait times for 20 bus routes.

The agency announced a new "Frequent Network" program for buses. The hope is to cut down wait times down to 10 minutes or less, all day every day.

The routes will see more frequent service between 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekends.

The new scheduled will first go into effect on March 23 for eight routes:

- J14 Jeffery Jump
- #34 South Michigan
- #47 47th Street
- #54 Cicero
- #60 Blue Island/26th
- #63 63rd Street
- #79 79th Street
- #95 95th Street

By the end of the year a total of 20 routes will have a new schedule.

