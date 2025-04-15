24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Cuban-American actor William Levy arrested in Florida for disorderly intoxication, trespassing

Wednesday, April 16, 2025 11:04AM
Este artículo se ofrece en Español
WESTON, Florida -- William Gutierrez-Levy, the 44-year-old Cuban-American actor known as William Levy, was arrested Monday in Weston, a city in the Miami metropolitan area, on charges of disorderly conduct in a public place and trespassing, according to Broward County Jail records.

The Broward Sheriff's Office said Levy was taken into custody after allegedly causing a disturbance while intoxicated in a public place.

Jail records describe the charge as "disorderly conduct by intoxication in a public place."

He was also booked on a separate charge of trespassing.

Photo of William Levy after being arrested in Florida for intoxication and trespassing.
Levy was arrested at Broward County Jail on April 14 and remained there as of Tuesday morning.

A judge fined him $250 for each charge during a hearing, and both charges are currently pending trial.

So far, no estimated release date or next court hearing has been announced.

Born in Havana, Cuba, Levy rose to fame for his performances in Spanish-language soap operas.

The case remains under investigation.

