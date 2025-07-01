Cubs host the Guardians to begin 3-game series

Cleveland Guardians (40-42, second in the AL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (49-35, first in the NL Central)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Gavin Williams (5-3, 3.68 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 80 strikeouts); Cubs: Matthew Boyd (7-3, 2.65 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 82 strikeouts)

Cubs -174, Guardians +145; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs host the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday to begin a three-game series.

Chicago is 25-15 in home games and 49-35 overall. The Cubs are 27-8 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Cleveland has gone 20-22 in road games and 40-42 overall. The Guardians are 27-5 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Seiya Suzuki leads the Cubs with 22 home runs while slugging .540. Kyle Tucker is 15 for 41 with four home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

Carlos Santana has six doubles, nine home runs and 37 RBI for the Guardians. Kyle Manzardo is 10 for 31 with three doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 4-6, .271 batting average, 5.76 ERA, outscored by two runs

Guardians: 3-7, .191 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Miguel Amaya: 10-Day IL (oblique), Eli Morgan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Javier Assad: 60-Day IL (oblique), Justin Steele: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: Gabriel Arias: day-to-day (ankle), Will Brennan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Andrew Walters: 60-Day IL (lat), Ben Lively: 60-Day IL (forearm), Paul Sewald: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hentges: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

------

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.