'The Chi' star Curtiss Cook talks mental health, getting a support dog

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, May 31, 2024 12:10PM
Curtiss Cook portrays "Douda" in the Chicago-based series, "The Chi" and mental health is focal point of the current season.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- May is Mental Health Awareness month and one actor is using his passion to continue conversations around mental health especially among Black men.

Curtiss Cook portrays "Douda" in the Chicago-based series, "The Chi."

Mental health is focal point of the current season.

He joined ABC7 to talk about getting a support dog has helped him, advice to give to someone considering getting a support dog or seeking therapy.

Cook also spoke about his experience portraying Douda on "The Chi" since he was first introduced in season two.

