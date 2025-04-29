'Cyber incident' impacting government services across DuPage County: officials

DUPAGE COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- What officials are calling a "cyber incident" is affecting government services across DuPage County on Monday night.

It started around 2:30 a.m., causing an outage at the DuPage County Sheriff's Office and the DuPage County Courthouse.

County officials say there is no impact on jail operations or public safety.

In-person court operations are expected to continue as scheduled.

The county has contacted the FBI and Secret Service, and the incident is now under investigation.

Further information was not immediately available.