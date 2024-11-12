Shop Cyber Monday deals on the best home products from bedding to decor

Cyber Monday is the best time to take your home to the next level, and whether you're looking for decor or cleaning tools, major retailers are slashing prices on these items. Take a look at our picks below for the best Cyber Monday savings on top-rated home products.

Best Cyber Monday home deals for 2024

Bedding and blankets

- Cozy Earth bamboo duvet cover for 40% off.

- Brooklinen brushed microfiber sheets for 50% off.

- Pottery Barn faux fur throw blanket for under $100.

- CozyLux Queen comforter set for 39% off.

-NOLAH Sleep chunky weighted blanket for under $130.

- Urban Outfitters Gwendolyn Puffy Comforter for under $75. plus an extra 50% off in cart.

-Comfort Spaces Queen Size Comforter Set for under $45.

Vaccums and cleaning products

- Walmart Dyson V12 Detect slim cordless vacuum cleaner for under $400 ($250 in savings).

- iRobot Roomba Vac robot vacuum for 10% off.

- Panda Grip wet cleaning mop for 16% off.

- Black and Decker classic steam mop for under $40.

-BISSELL Little Pet Pro portable carpet cleaner for under $150 (save $40).

- Dyson Ball Animal 2 Total Clean Upright Vacuum for 42% off.

-Shark Upright Vacuum for 25% off.

Furniture

- Perdue 81.5" velvet square arm convertible sofa for 67% off.

- Aichele faux leather wingback chair for 35% off.

- West Elm Santa Rosa rectangle coffee table for under $300.

- Furnulem white dresser for under $70.

-Avdul upholstered swivel armchair for 57% off.

- Marnur 55" TV Stand for under $130.

-Ailbhe Tufted Velvet Cantilever Chair for 13% off.

Decor

- Celebrate Together fall metal pumpkin truck LED table decor for under $10.

- White ceramic vase set of 2 for 22% off.

- Serena & Lily Del Sur pillar candle holder for 35% off.

-Der Rose 4-pack fake plants mini for 21% off.

- H &M Ceramic Vase for 75% off.

-Orange Mushroom Lamp for 17% off.

Kitchen and bathroom

- KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-quart tilt-head steel blue stand mixer for under $350.

- IZOD Marina 4-Pc. bath accessory set for under $30.

- Martha Stewart Eastwalk Cutlery kitchen knife block set for 30% off.

- Keurig K-Select single-serve coffee maker for $70 (save $80).

- Tosoro stone bath mat for 33% off.

- sproos! Lookin' Good Shower Set for 40% off in cart.

