Best Black Friday tech deals 2024

As a participant in multiple affiliate marketing programs, Localish will earn a commission for certain purchases. See full disclaimer below*

Black Friday and Cyber Monday early tech deals are finally here across retailers like Amazon, Walmart and more. We've rounded up the best deals on laptops, earbuds, tablets and more. Keep this page bookmarked as we will continue to add new deals regularly.

Best Black Friday tech deals

Best earbud and headphone deals

- Beats Studio Pro for $169.99 (51% off)

- SAMSUNG Galaxy Buds FE for $59.99 (40% off)

- Apple AirPods Pro 2 for $189.99 (24% off)

- Apple AirPods (2nd Gen) for $89 ($40 off)

-Hoey Wireless Earbuds for $19.99 ($50 off)

- JLab Flex Earbuds for $24.99 ($24.99 off)

- Jabra - Elite 4 for $87.99 ($32 off)

Best laptop deals

- HP 15.6" Business & Student Laptop for $499.99 (17% off)

- Lenovo Newest V15 Computer for $341.10 (10% off)

- HP 2024 Newest 17 Laptop $593.10 (10% off)

- HP Stream 14 for $199 ($50 off)

- Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 for $349 ($151 off)

- Acer Predator Helios Gaming Laptop for $1,249 ($350 off)

Best tablet deals

- SAMSUNG Galaxy Tab A9+ for $166.19 (24% off)

- Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet for $74.99 (46% off)

- Apple iPad (10th Generation) for $299 (14% off)

- Qukenk Android 13 Tablet for $99.99 ($80 off)

Best speaker deals

- Amazon Echo Pop for $17.99 (55% off)

- Vanzon Bluetooth Speaker for $39.99 (75% off)

- JBL Clip 4 for $39.95 (38% off)

- JBL Charge 4 for $114.95 ($35 off)

- Hoey Portable Bluetooth Speaker

* By clicking on the featured links, visitors will leave Localish.com and be directed to third-party e-commerce sites that operate under different terms and privacy policies. Although we are sharing our personal opinions of these products with you, Localish is not endorsing these products. It has not performed product safety testing on any of these products, did not manufacture them, and is not selling, or distributing them and is not making any representations about the safety or caliber of these products. Prices and availability are subject to change from the date of publication.