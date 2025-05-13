Woman charged with giving THC candy to 4 young kids, including 2-year-old, at Wheeling park: police

WHEELING, Ill. (WLS) -- Woman is facing charges for allegedly giving THC-infused chocolates to children at a north suburban park, police said on Tuesday.

Wheeling police officers took 48-year-old Dagmara J. Rouse into custody on Monday just after 11:40 a.m.

The Robbins woman allegedly gave four children, two 9-year-olds, a 6-year-old and a 2-year-old, the candy at Pleasant Run/Four Acres Park on Sunday afternoon.

All four kids became "fatigued and lethargic" after eating the candy, police said. They were taken to a local hospital for evaluation, and at least one of them tested positive for THC, a psychoactive compound found in cannabis.

Officers found a product labeled "MOJO THC MILK CHOCOLATE" while searching the park.

Rouse is facing four counts of Delivery of Cannabis to a Minor, four counts of Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor and four counts of Endangering the Life or Health of a Child.

Wheeling police asked anyone with information to contact them.

