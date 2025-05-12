24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Woman suspected of giving THC candy to children at park in Wheeling, police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, May 12, 2025 1:37AM
WHEELING, Ill. (WLS) -- A woman is suspected of giving THC candy to at least four children Sunday at a park in the north suburbs.

The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. at Pleasant Run/Four Acres Park in Wheeling, police said.

Officers responded to reports that four child had become ill at the park after eating candy handed out by an unknown woman. All of them were taken to a hospital, where one tested positive for THC, a psychoactive compound found in cannabis, Wheeling police said.

Police searched the park and found a THC milk chocolate product.

The suspect is described as a woman between the age of 50 and 60 years of age, heavyset with a blue cross tattoo on her shoulder, wearing a blue and white leather jacket, police said.

No further information about the incident was immediately available as Wheeling police continue to investigate.

