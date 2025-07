Injuries reported after shooting on Dan Ryan Expressway, state police say: LIVE

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Injuries were reported after a shooting Wednesday on the Dan Ryan Expressway.

The shooting happened around 2:04 p.m. near 43rd Street on Chicago's South Side, Illinois State Police said.

One lane of traffic was closed.

No further information was available as police continue to investigate.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.