Dancing with Chicago celebrities & pros preview 'DWTS' premiere night on the dance floor

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Season 33 of "Dancing With The Stars" kicks off on ABC tonight. 13 stars and their seasoned partners will hit the dance floor with hopes of winning the coveted Mirror Ball Trophy. Chicago area Arthur Murray Dance Studios professional dancers, Summer Griffin, with the Chicago location and Jimmy Mulligan with the Glenview location stopped by ABC 7 Eyewitness News to streaming and strut on the Windy City Live dance floor. You can catch the new season of Dancing With The Stars on ABC7 and Disney Plus.