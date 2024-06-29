WATCH LIVE

Chicago man arrested after threatening 'military-style' shooting at Lake County Courthouse: sheriff

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Saturday, June 29, 2024 5:55PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago man has been charged with threatening a "military-style" shooting at the Lake County Courthouse, officials said in a press release on Saturday.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office in Illinois said 24-year-old Daniel B. Pederson, of the Near South Side, passed a note to a security guard who was working at a Chicago Riverwalk restaurant on June 14. The note indicated that there would be a mass shooting at the courthouse and made threats directed at a Lake County judge and a Chicago police officer assigned as an FBI task force officer.

That security guard noticed Pederson in the Riverwalk area again on Thursday, and CPD officers took him into custody, the sheriff's office said. He has been charged with one felony count of threatening a public official.

Pederson was previously convicted of making a terrorist threat against the courthouse in in 2016.

Members of the Lake County Sheriff's Warrants Team took custody of Pederson on Friday. He was transported to the Lake County Jail, where he is being held pending his first court appearance.

