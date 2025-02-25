Star-studded red carpet celebrates Marvel's new Disney+ series 'Daredevil: Born Again'

NEW YORK CITY -- It was a star-studded Monday evening in Lower Manhattan for the celebration of Marvel's new Disney+ series, "Daredevil: Born Again."

Actors, filmmakers and other special guests arrived at Hudson Theater for a screening of the first two episodes of the upcoming show.

Eyewitness News caught up with some of the cast on the red carpet, including Deborah Ann Woll who plays the character Karen Page.

She's a native New Yorker and says it was an amazing experience filming in the city.

"There's something about New York, you watch a lot of stuff that's filmed elsewhere for New York and there is just nothing that can substitute the flash of yellow from a taxi in the background," Woll said. "We have had literal takes where we're waiting for an ambulance siren, and that's ended up in the show because that's real and that's New York. And I think as a New Yorker, I appreciate the reality of that existing in this world."

"Daredevil: Born Again" begins streaming on Disney+ on March 4.

