Man convicted in deadly Waukesha parade attack to represent himself in appeal

WAUKESHA, Wis. (WLS) -- The man convicted of killing six people and injuring dozens more at the 2021 Waukesha Christmas Parade is appealing his conviction and ia=a planning to represent himself again, ABC affiliate WISN reported.

Darrell Brooks was found guilty in October 2022 on six counts of first degree intentional homicide, as well as 70 other counts.

Brooks was accused of killing six people and injuring dozens of others when driving through that Waukesha Christmas parade crowd in November 2021.

The judge allowed a public defender to withdraw from the appeal Friday.

Brooks also represented himself during the initial trial.

He has been serving a life sentence in prison.