SUV runs off the road, overturns in Florida hit-and-run crash caught on dashcam video

An SUV overturned on the I-4 in Florida after a hit-and-run. A nearby driver's dashboard camera captured the accident on video.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. -- A violent hit-and-run in Florida was caught on dashcam video, and state troopers are now searching for three men involved in the crash.

The incident happened over the weekend in Florida's Orange City near Orlando.

In the footage, a red Camaro was going west on I-4 when it tried to merge into the left lane and hit the back of a white SUV. That SUV overturned and ran off the road as debris scattered the highway.

The red Camaro eventually came to a stop in the right-side median. Florida State troopers say witnesses saw three men jump out of the red car and run off before another vehicle picked them up.

The woman in the SUV was not transported from the scene, and there was no other information on her injuries.

Florida had more than 100,000 hit-and-run crashes in 2023, according to Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles. State law says if drivers leave the scene of the crash with injuries, they are subject to a second- or third-degree felony and up to 5 years in prison. If the crash is deadly, the driver is subject to a first-degree felony and up to 30 years in prison.

"If you are involved in a crash, stay at the scene and call for help," the FLHSMV website says. "It's not just the law - you could save a life."