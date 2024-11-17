Driver violently crashes into vehicle on Northern California highway, injuring 4 people: VIDEO

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Video shows the moment a car came speeding into frame, slamming into the back of a silver jeep in Northern California on Thursday.

Crystal witnessed the whole thing.

"I saw what happened. I have the dashcam footage," Crystal said. "I was kind of processing it. Like, literally when it happened, my hand went up to my face like this, and I just sat there frozen for a good three to five minutes, slowly rolling down."

California Highway Patrol said four people were injured in the crash. One man was taken to a hospital with critical injuries. The other three people had minor injuries.

"My head just, like, couldn't stop thinking about what was going on, how the family was doing," Crystal said.

Crystal was so shaken up from what she saw that she took a day off work.

"I was like, 'Oh, my gosh, that could've been me.' And it's like you're not safe, even though you're driving in the slow lane. Like just because you're in the slow lane, that doesn't mean, ''Oh I'm safe from all the fast drivers,'" Crystal said.

According to stats from the Transportation Injury Mapping System, there have been roughly 900 accidents from January 2022 through June of this year on Highway 50 in Sacramento County. It is unclear what caused this crash, but from the video, speed appears to be a factor. TIMS breaks down those 900 accidents by crash factor, and 54% of them involve unsafe speed.

"Driving is like a big group project. If everyone is driving safely, that means you are going to get home safely," Crystal said.