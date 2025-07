Daughter of late Herb Kent to be honored at Chosen Few Picnic

The longest running House music festival in the world returns to Jackson Park this weekend.

The longest running House music festival in the world returns to Jackson Park this weekend.

The longest running House music festival in the world returns to Jackson Park this weekend.

The longest running House music festival in the world returns to Jackson Park this weekend.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The longest running House music festival in the world returns to Jackson Park this weekend.

It's the 35th annual Chosen Few DJ's Picnic and Festival.

Robbin Kent, the daughter of legendary radio Icon Herb Kent, joined ABC7 to talk about the picnic Saturday, why she is being honored and about the Herb Kent Foundation.