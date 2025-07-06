2 men from Joliet, Lockport die after being pulled from water at Indiana Dunes, officials say

PORTER COUNTY, Ind. (WLS) -- Two Chicago-area men died Saturday after they were pulled from the waters of Lake Michigan at a beach in Northwest Indiana.

The Porter County Coroner was contacted around 6:16 p.m. about two deaths at the Northwest Health Valparaiso Emergency Room, officials said.

Two men had been pulled out of the water at Boaters Beach in Burns Harbor, Indiana at the Indiana Dunes National Park, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources said. They were later pronounced dead.

The men were identified as 65-year-old David Meneou of Joliet and 20-year-old Jameson Meneou of Lockport, the Porter County Coroner said.

No further information was immediately available as authorities continue to investigate.