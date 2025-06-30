2nd Chicago boater missing in Wisconsin Dells since April found dead, police say

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. (WLS) -- A second Chicago man was found dead Sunday in Wisconsin after he and another man went missing in April while boating in Wisconsin Dells.

The first body was found after a boat capsized on the Wisconsin River and two men who were on board were reported missing on April 3, according to the Wisconsin Dells Police Department.

Another body was found around 2:13 p.m. near Newport Beach by the Lake Delton police and fire departments, Wisconsin Dells police said. They were identified as the boater who was still missing for weeks, 20-year-old Francesco L. Di Filippo of Chicago.

Wisconsin Dells police said the body found in April was identified as 75-year-old Luis F. Di Filippo, also of Chicago.

"The Wisconsin Dells Police Department sends its deepest condolences to the Di Filippo/Schultz family," police said in a statement. "While tragic, we hope that the recovery of Francesco provides a measure of closure for them."

Police received reports in April that a "boat had capsized on the Wisconsin River, south of the Kilbourn Dam," which is an hour north of Madison.

Three people were in the boat at the time of the incident, with one being able to "safely swim to shore," police said. The recovered boater was met by police and rescue units and handed over to medical services for treatment, officials said.

The two missing boaters were not seen after "disappearing under the water, near where the boat had capsized," police said.

Aerial and underwater drones, shoreline searchers and boats with sonar capabilities were also deployed for the search in April, police said.

ABC News contributed to this report.