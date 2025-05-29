McHenry woman, Wisconsin man arrested in 2003 Kenosha County cold case murder, sheriff says

KENOSHA COUNTY, Wisc. (WLS) -- Two suspects have been arrested and charged in the cold case murder of a man in Kenosha County, Wisconsin, authorities announced Thursday.

David Vanderzee of Randall, Wisconsin was killed in September 2023, the Kenosha County Sheriff's Office said.

Roxanna Collins, formerly Roxanna Vanderzee, of McHenry, Illinois was arrested Wednesday in McHenry, officials said.

John Viskocil of Genoa, Wisconsin was arrested Wednesday in Kenosha County, officials said.

Collins and Viskocil are both charged with "First Degree Intentional Homicide; As a Party to a Crime; Use of a Dangerous Weapon" in connection to the 2003 murder of David Vanderzee, the sheriff's office said.

Collins is being held in the McHenry County Jail on $75,000 cash bond, pending extradition to Wisconsin, and Viskocil is being held on $100,000 cash bond in the Kenosha County Jail, officials said.

No further information about the case was immediately available.