2nd man found not guilty in shooting death of 7-year-old Chicago girl in 2020

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was found not guilty for the shooting death of a 7-year-old girl at a Fourth of July party in Austin.

Natalia Wallace was playing on a sidewalk when police said three armed men got out of a white car and fired more than 20 times in the direction of the people holding a party in the 100-block of North Latrobe Avenue.

She was shot to in the forehead and died at the hospital.

Davion Mitchell was one of the four people accused of being responsible for the deadly shooting.

Nearly five years after the murder, a jury found Mitchell not guilty on all counts.

Mitchell's brothers Kevin and Terell Boyd are among the others charged for her death.

Kevin Boyd was previously found guilty of murder and aggravated battery and aggravated discharge of a firearm.

Terell Boyd, the third brother, is still awaiting his trial.

Reginald Merrill is accused of driving the brothers for the shooting. Merrill was found not guilty of murder and aggravated discharge of a firearm.

