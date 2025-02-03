Chicago businesses close Monday for 'Day Without Immigrants' to protest Trump policies

As part of a "Day Without Immigrants" protest, Chicago businesses are closed Monday to protest immigration policies of President Donald Trump.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Some of the businesses you visit may be closed Monday.

It's to protest the policies of President Donald Trump's administration. It's called a "Day Without Immigrants".

Chicago business owners taking part in the protest say this is their way of showing the power of the immigrant community.

Omar Corral posted a sign outside his popular Southwest side Mexican ice cream shop La Michoacana Premium letting patrons know it will be closed Monday for a cause.

He's joining more than 60 businesses in Illinois and California taking part in a "Day without Immigrants."

The social-media driven campaign calls on immigrants to stay home from work and school shut down businesses and refrain from shopping.

"Me as an entrepreneur, to show support for my Latino community. Be the voice for the people that don't have one and together, we definitely, we're bigger. Together, we make things happen, make a change."

President and CEO of the Illinois Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Jaime di Paulo, said while he understands the passion behind the protest, he fears it could hurt more than help.

"We are the livelihoods of the community. If we go under, the community goes under," di Paulo said. "We've seen it in many areas in the city of Chicago, so I encourage people to do what they want to do, but if they ask me, they should open the stores and encourage people to shop local."

The chamber president believes people should not act out of fear, but rather strategize to help support local businesses, which he says have been losing money in the wake of new immigration policies.