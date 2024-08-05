Deadly crash partially shuts down Lincoln Highway in Joliet, Illinois State Police say

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- A person died in a Lincoln Highway crash in Joliet on Monday, according to Illinois State Police.

The crash happened around 10:16 a.m. on Illinois Route 30 near Cherry Hill Road around, police said.

The crash involved a silver Ford sedan and a brown GMC truck, according to police.

One person died at the scene and two people were taken to a hospital with injuries.

Route 30 was closed near the crash as crews worked to clean the area, ISP said.

Chopper 7 was over the scene at noon. Footage showed the silver car and the brown truck with heavy damage.

The car was split in half on the driver's side, and the truck had extensive damage to the front. Debris was scattered across the highway.

It is unknown when the highway would reopen.

