Chicago debutantes to be honored at 62nd annual Chicago Links cotillion

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago (IL) Chapter of The Links, Incorporated is getting ready to host its 62nd annual Debutante Cotillion on Saturday, April 26 at the Marriott Magnificent Mile.

A hallmark of elegance and empowerment, this prestigious event honors the academic accomplishments and extracurricular achievements of high-school junior and senior black girls in the Chicagoland area, marking a significant cultural and social tradition. The cotillion serves as both a rite of passage and an opportunity to inspire the next generation of leaders.

This year's cotillion theme, "Black Renaissance - The Debut of Society's Renascent Pearls," promises to deliver an unforgettable evening filled with elegance, inspiration, and celebration. Attendees will enjoy a night of dining and dancing, while recognizing the remarkable contributions of these young women to their communities.

"We are excited to celebrate the achievements of these exceptional young women who embody the values of service and leadership," said 2025 Cotillion Chair Baronica Roberson. "Our mission is to empower them to continue making a positive impact in their communities and beyond."

The Chicago (IL) Chapter of the Links, Incorporated has a rich history of supporting education and cultural enrichment initiatives. Through scholarship opportunities, mentorship programs, and community service projects, the organization continues to foster personal growth and development among its members, its debutantes and the Chicago community at large.

The success of the Annual Debutante Cotillion has allowed the Chicago (IL) Chapter of the Links, Incorporated to contribute over $1,000,000 to many local and national organizations including the Chicago Children's Advocacy Center, National Alliance on Mental Health (NAMI), YWCA, Mercy Homes, and Mother's Against Senseless Killing (MASK).

If you would like to learn more and support this year's Cotillion with a donation, please visit the Cotillion website at https://chicagolinkscotillion.org.