Legendary astronaut honored with new 'Captain James Lovell Day' in Illinois

December 21 has been named Captain James Lovell Day in Illinois. Retired NASA astronaut Jim Lovell is best known for his Apollo 13 mission.

December 21 has been named Captain James Lovell Day in Illinois. Retired NASA astronaut Jim Lovell is best known for his Apollo 13 mission.

December 21 has been named Captain James Lovell Day in Illinois. Retired NASA astronaut Jim Lovell is best known for his Apollo 13 mission.

December 21 has been named Captain James Lovell Day in Illinois. Retired NASA astronaut Jim Lovell is best known for his Apollo 13 mission.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One of the world's most legendary explorers, James Lovell, spoke with ABC7 on Saturday about the honor of December 21 being named Captain James Lovell Day in Illinois.

The honor has been a long time coming for the 96-year-old, who is now being recognized for his incredible contribution because of the efforts of two Illinois state senators.

Lovell began his career in aviation as a navy pilot before being chosen by NASA in 1962.

As an astronaut, Lovell had several missions that make up the fabric of historic firsts.

He was a part of the Gemini 12 mission, which was the first rendezvous of the two-manned maneuverable spacecraft, as well as his favorite mission, Apollo 8, where he and his fellow crewmen became the first humans to leave earth's gravitational pull and orbit the moon.

But Lovell is best remembered as commander of the Apollo 13 mission, where an oxygen tank exploded two days after the launch, depleting oxygen and power inside the command module odyssey.

The mishap sparked a rush to rescue the crew stranded more than 200,000 miles from home and the remarks of Lovell were made famous in the 1995 "Apollo 13" movie starring Tom Hanks.

Lovell's heroics were celebrated as the trio returned safely to earth.

Now, Lovell resides quietly in Chicago's north suburbs, remembering his career as an explorer.

And while he managed to accomplish so much, he wishes he could have gone to Mars.

Artifacts from his many travels are housed at the Adler Planetarium, as are his many dreams of future space exploration as he continues to look to the stars.