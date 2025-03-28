Decision will have major implications across political landscape in Illinois

Sen. Dick Durbin weeks away from announcing if he'll run for reelection

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sen. Dick Durbin says he is just weeks away from announcing plans for his political future.

And that decision will have seismic implications across the political landscape in Illinois.

Durbin has served in the Senate for nearly three decades, and is now the No. 2 ranking Democrat. His decision whether to seek reelection or not will have implications not just for his Senate seat, but for other races, as well.

Durbin could open the door to the biggest political scramble in Illinois in quite some time should he decide not to seek another term.

"I'll be making an announcement in a few weeks," Durbin said.

"The political world is breathless in Illinois right now. They are hanging on every word that Dick Durbin says, because they want to jump in that race if he doesn't run," ABC7 Chicago political analyst Laura Washington said.

Durbin visited the Nourishing Hope pantry Friday to call attention to the impact of potential federal cuts to food assistance programs.

RELATED: Sen. Dick Durbin, others in Chicago push back on proposed federal budget cuts to Medicaid

"If you can make a difference, if I can be at the table and change the conversation just a little bit, and Nourishing Hope keeps its stores open as a result, it's a damn good day," Durbin said.

Should Durbin decide to pack it in after this term, there are many likely or potential replacements waiting in the wings.

They include Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton and three members of Congress, Raja Krishnamoorthi, Lauren Underwood and Robin Kelly.

They also include four statewide officeholders: Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias, Attorney General Kwame Raoul, Treasurer Mike Frerichs and Comptroller Susana Mendoza.

"If Dick Durbin would decide to run for reelection, that would close opportunities for that race. So then someone like Alexi Giannoulias, someone like Susana Mendoza, would be looking at other opportunities, like mayor of Chicago," Washington said.

"Well, it's personal, and I mentioned my wife, and it's a personal family decision more than anything else," Durbin said.

When asked if he had the stamina at 80 years old to serve another six-year term, Durbin said, "I'm certain I do."

Durbin's love for the job means he might be keeping the door open to running again in 2026.

On April 16 and 17, the Cook County Democratic Party will hold pre-slating meetings for the 2026 primary. That could have an impact on the timing of Durbin's decision.