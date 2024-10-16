Derek Hough, wife Hayley Erbert make emotional return to 'Dancing with the Stars'

Derek Hough and his wife, Hayley Erbert, returned to "Dancing with the Stars" for the first time since she underwent brain surgery last year.

LOS ANGELES -- It was an especially emotional night on "Dancing with the Stars."

Derek Hough and his wife, Hayley Erbert, returned to dance in the ballroom for the first time since she underwent brain surgery last year.

"I guarantee you there won't be a dry eye in the audience," said pro dancer Alan Bersten.

Erbert had quite a scare last year. When she was on tour with Derek, she had emergency surgery because of bleeding in her skull. Thankfully she's recovered and she is returning to the ballroom.

"I'm just thankful to be here and to have the opportunity to dance with my wife again," said Hough. "And to begin to tell the story. The full story."

The couple is just about to embark on a new tour, celebrating the holidays.

"This is not a typical holiday show. This is gonna be pretty epic," said Hough.

Erbert is performing in the holiday show with her husband.

Derek and Hayley's colleagues on DWTS and the rest of the fans can't wait to see them on the dance floor.

"I know that I'm going to be in tears watching her dance," said Jenna Johnson. "I cannot wait to see what they do."

"She thought she was never gonna dance again," said Sasha Farber. "It's gonna be such a beautiful celebration and to have her back in the ballroom dancing with Derek .. very inspiring."

"It's so meaningful. It's more than dance, it's life," said Bersten.