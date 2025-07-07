Des Plaines mother, 2 teen sons killed by carbon monoxide leak on vacation in Mexico, family says

DES PLAINES, Ill. (WLS) -- Three members of a Chicago-area family, including two teenagers, have died while on vacation in Mexico.

The sister of Brenda Correa told ABC7 the 41-year-old Des Plaines woman and her sons, 15-year-old Leo and 13-year-old Armando, were killed by a carbon monoxide leak in the house where they were staying.

They died on July 2.

A Memorial Service is being planned for Saturday in Des Plaines.

